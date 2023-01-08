UCSB Men defeat Cal Poly, 62-57

The UCSB Gauchos defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs in San Luis Obispo Saturday afternoon, 62-57.

The Mustangs had a 19-16 lead over the Gauchos in the first half.

The Gauchos responded in the second half by outscoring the Mustangs, 46-38.

Miles Norris led the Gauchos with 16 points.

Chance Hunter led the Mustangs with 19 points.

UCSB pulled away from the Mustangs in the final minutes of the game, going on an eight-point run after being tied at 43.

The Gauchos improve to 12-2 on the season with the victory.

The Mustangs fall to 7-9 on the year following a loss.