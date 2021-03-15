UCSB to face Creighton in first round of NCAA Tournament

The UCSB Gauchos are headed to the Big Dance in Indianapolis where they will face Creighton to open the NCAA Tournament.

UCSB went 22-4 during the regular season, posting a 13-3 conference record in the process.

The Gauchos are coming off five consecutive wins, including their 79-63 win over UC Irvine that clinched their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

UCSB secured a 12th seed in the tournament to face off against the Creighton Blue Jays.

Creighton, slotted as the fifth seed in the West Region, finished in second place in the Big East after falling to Georgetown 73-48 loss in the Big East title game.

The Blue Jays went 20-8 overall during the regular season, good for a 19th overall ranking heading into the tournament.

The NCAA Tournament is nothing new for UCSB with this being their sixth appearance to the tournament.

This will be the Gauchos first tournament appearance since 2011 and the first under Head Coach Joe Pasternack.

The 12th seed Gauchos will tip off against the fifth seed Blue Jays at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, March 20th at 12:30 p.m. PST on truTV.

