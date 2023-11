With only one conference loss, the U.C. Santa Barbara Gauchos played unfazed on the road in their second Blue-Green rivalry game against Cal Poly.

Tasia Farmer and Briana McKnight led the way for the Gauchos with 27 combined kills while Michelle Ohwobete chipped in 10 as the Gaucho offense came on strong improving to 22-3 overall.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs continue their tough second half of conference play facing second place Hawaii on the road Nov. 3.