UCSB's JaQuori McLaughlin named All-American by AP

JaQuori McLaughlin continues to turn heads across the country after leading the UCSB Gauchos to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

McLaughlin added to his list of honors on Tuesday; he was selected Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press. This comes after he earned the Big West Tournament MVP and the Big West Player of the Year.

"He can shoot the 3, he can drive the ball, he has an unbelievable pull up jumper, he can defend the best player on the other team. What many people don't know about him is that he loves the game, and he's consumed with the game. Doesn't party doesn't care about anything else than being an NBA player and i believe he will be one," head coach Joe Pasternack said.

Number 12 seed UCSB takes on No. 5 seed Creighton Saturday in round one of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis at 12:30 p.m.