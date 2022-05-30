Valley Christian sending first player to FCA All-Star Game

Valley Christian High will be sending its first representative to the FCA All-Star Game.

Josiah Heller will be the first player from the school to play in the game.

"I've been mostly fullback and defensive end," said Heller. "I'm not sure what I'm going to play in the game, but playing alongside rivals that we've played in the past is going to be a really interesting experience."

While he is the first Lion to play in the game, Heller says he looks forward to keeping the family tradition alive of playing in an all-star game.

"It's an all-star game and I think that's awesome because it's a pretty big deal," said Heller. "My brother played in an all-star game and said it's your turn to play in one."

The FCA All-Star Game kicks off at Nipomo High School next Saturday, June 4th.