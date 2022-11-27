Vic Cooper reflects on Atascadero's CIF title

The Atascadero Greyhounds made school history Friday night after defeating Pioneer Valley in the CIF Central Section Division Five Championship.

The Greyhounds secured the win over the Panthers at home, winning 27-13.

The championship was the first title at Atascadero High School since 1996.

Following the win, Atascadero Head Football Coach Vic Cooper said the hard work and time put in by his players and coaching staff made the journey to the title worth it.

"The joy is so high and the agony is so low," said Cooper. "So much work is put into it that and it just makes it so special."

Cooper was last with the Greyhounds title run teams as an assistant coach.

"Only the select few that were sitting in the stadium, that were here back in the 1990's, even know what this feels like," said Cooper.

Cooper said he is proud of the resilience of his squad.

"The adversity that they overcame down 13-0 in the first half, wondering if this was the end of the run, they didn't buckle and didn't waver," said Cooper. "They sucked it up and they went and took care of business."

The Greyhounds will next head to the state playoffs this upcoming weekend.