Week 2 Friday Night Highlights: Atascadero wins the second half beating rivals Paso Robles 28-14

Week two of high school football on the central coast was a big one because we had rivalries to the north and south. One of the more historic and fierce rivals in the area is Paso Robles and Atascadero.

At War Memorial Stadium, Atascadero trying to get their first win against their rivals since 2015.

With a score of 7-7 at half, the Greyhounds rattled off three more scores in the second half to go to 2-0 on the season. Paso Robles falls to 0-2.

Pioneer Valley 35 Righetti 28

In the Battle for the Helmet, Righetti had owned the rivalry over Pioneer Valley since 2016 but it was the Panthers that broke the streak taking the lead early on and never surrendering it. Pioneer Valley improves to 2-1 while Righetti falls to 1-2.

St. Joseph 62 Newbury Park 53

For a combined 115 points, the Knights outscored the Panthers down the stretch. Senior running back Carter Vargas had four scores on the ground while sophomore quarterback Nic Matautia scored on the ground twice and threw for two more touchdowns to Colin Fasse.

Knights improve to 2-1 on the season.

San Luis Obispo 3 Arroyo Grande 35

The student section celebrated with a “white-out” themed night, bringing the Eagles an extra oomph to lead them to a five-score victory. Senior quarterback Drake Missamore had a rushing touchdown and threw three touchdown passes, the last one being a 50-yard pass to Caleb Clark who took it to the house for the 34th point.

This is Arroyo Grande’s fourth-straight win over San Luis Obispo.

Santa Ynez 28 Morro Bay 35

Morro Bay found their groove in the second half after being plagued by penalties, down 14-7 to Santa Ynez after the first half of play.

Morro Bay heads to Fresno next week at 7 p.m. while Santa Ynez hosts Santa Maria at home at 7 p.m.

Other Scores

Templeton 42 East Bakersfield 7

Cabrillo 14 Lompoc 54

Santa Maria 28 Nipomo 7

