Week 3 Friday Night Highlights: Templeton and Santa Ynez win home openers in front of wild crowds

The Templeton Eagles blanked the Firebaugh Eagles in their home opener 49-0. Senior running back, Daxton Calagna, rushed for 98 yards and four touchdowns.

Calagna rushed in two touchdowns in the first quarter, notched his third entering the second, and flashed his fourth in the third quarter.

Senior quarterback Anthony Chavez threw a 47-yard pass to River Waltmire with five minutes on the clock for the Eagle’s fourth touchdown, giving Templeton a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Chavez completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end, Kohen Sizemore.

Chavez completed 3 of his 6 passes on the night, two of which were touchdown passes.

Templeton’s main goal coming into the matchup was to hold off Firebaugh’s sophomore running back Ryan Luna from the end zone, and they did just that.

Templeton forced Firebaugh’s passing game. Firebaugh’s Isaac Ceja completed 14 of 29 passes, throwing for 74 yards with two interceptions.

The Templeton Eagles host the West Vikings from Bakersfield next week at home.

Monache 24 Paso Robles 14

The Paso Robles Bearcats are still looking for their first win of the season after losing at home to the Monache Marauders.

The Bearcats found themselves down 11-6 entering the second half after a failed two-point conversion attempt following a Conner Bowman touchdown.

The Marauders outmuscled the Bearcats in the second half, scoring 13 in the fourth quarter, while only giving up a touchdown to the Bearcats.

Everett Alvarez 28 Atascadero 49

The Greyhounds flashed both the running and the passing games to keep their perfect record.

The Hounds were up 28-22 entering the second half of play. An early Greyhound interception seemed to set the mood for the rest of the game.

Joseph Hyde powered through on third and goal at the six-yard line for their first touchdown of the second half.

Running back Austin Smith muscled his way through for the successful two-point conversion attempt that nearly sealed the deal.

Smith added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to sign, seal, and deliver the loss to the Everett Alvarez Eagles.

Aptos 15 Mission Prep 18

In another ground game battle, the Royals scored three times on the ground to secure the win. Drew Harrigan scored twice in the second half while Chase Untal got the first score of the game on a 53-yard touchdown run in the early part of the second quarter.

Santa Ynez 49 Santa Maria 27

In an emotional pregame, Santa Ynez entered their home opener on the newly named Rio Memorial Field honoring the late Jeff and Carl Rio, both of whom coached in the football program before passing away.

Quarterback Jude Pritchard and wide receiver Daulton Beard continued their stellar start as the Pirates went on to win handedly after being down two scores in the first half.

Other Scores

SLO 38 North Bakersfield 14

Dos Palos 41 Pioneer Valley 17

Morro Bay 16 Fresno 13