Week 4 Friday Night Highlights: Pioneer Valley wins opening league match-up against Morro Bay 42-14

Wide receiver Pepe Gonzalez, quarterback Alexander Garcia and running back Allan Jimenez all put on a show in a dominant 42-14 win over Morro Bay to start out Ocean League on a good note.

Pioneer Valley scored 21 unanswered points before Morro Bay got on the board. Any hope of a comeback was quickly doused after a long touchdown catch and run from Garcia to Gonzalez to put this one to bed by halftime. Both teams are now 3-2 overall on the season.

Arroyo Grande 41 Lompoc 23

Ben Walz and Junior Herlihy helped shoulder the load on the ground as the Eagles rushing attack was too much for Lompoc.

Santa Maria 13 Atascadero 28

Atascadero stays undefeated going 4-0. They are the only undefeated team between both the Ocean and Mountain leagues.

Righetti 14 Paso Robles 21

A goal line stand from defensive back Parker Craig and the Bearcat defense was enough to get them their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Righetti falls to 1-3 with their three losses at or less than seven points. Their lone win of the season came on a last second field goal.

Other scores

West 0 Templeton 42

St. Joseph 47 Nipomo 0

Santa Ynez 6 Mission Prep 41

SLO 49 Cabrillo 37