Week 5 Friday Night Highlights: Special teams play pushes Atascadero's over SLO 21-20

Kane Cooks put the Greyhounds on his back, leading Atascadero to a 21-20 victory in San Luis Obispo.

The quarterback rushed for two touchdowns in the first half to lead the Tigers 14-7.

Joseph Hyde rushed for the Greyhound’s third and final touchdown in the 3rd quarter.

The Tigers were quick to bounce back with two touchdowns in the second half.

The second touchdown came with just under a minute left of play, but Kane Cooks blocked the extra point attempt to keep the Greyhound lead and seal their fifth victory.

Arroyo Grande 28 St. Joseph 10

The Eagles defense held the high-powered St. Joseph offense to just one touchdown as Arroyo Grande picks up a huge Mountain league win at home. They snap the Knights 11-game Mountain League winning streak. They also improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in league play.

Santa Maria 24 Templeton 19

The Santa Maria Saints held the Templeton Eagles explosive running game in check as they pick up a quality Ocean league win at home. They move to 3-3 on the season.

Mission Prep 22 Nipomo 6

After four turnovers and zero points in the first half, Drew Harrigan supplied two rushing touchdowns while Jayden Nozil returned a punt for another as the Royals stay consistent on the defensive side of the ball winning the long game.

Santa Ynez 31 Righetti 28

A Daulton Beard Hail Mary grab with just seconds left on the clock propels the Pirates to a last second win. Unfortunately for Righetti, they get the short end of the stick now having lost four of their five games by one score or less.

Other scores:

Pioneer Valley 50 Cabrillo 21

Lompoc 52 Paso Robles 14