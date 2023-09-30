Week 6 Friday Night Highlights: SLO rebounds with 35-21 win over Pioneer Valley

After a blocked PAT in the fourth quarter to tie Atascadero, SLO came out ready and didn't leave it up to chance against Pioneer Valley.

From the jump, Coach Johnston's run first offense found holes in the defense as four different runners for SLO found space. Both quarterback Jace Gomes and runningback Isaiah Hernandez provided two rushing touchdowns each as the Tigers took their 14-0 lead at half and never looked back.

SLO improves to 4-3 overall, 2-1 in Ocean league play while Pioneer Valley falls to the same.

Lompoc 27 Righetti 21

Righetti's first year head coach Rustin "Russ" Pickett and his team are now 1-5 on the season but that's because his team is still learning how to win. All five of their losses have now been decided by seven points or less meaning the team could very easily only have a few losses to their name.

But credit Lompoc and the 1-2 punch of quarterback Tony Arango and wide receiver Nelson Maldonado who put the pressure on early with a 14-0 lead. Credit the Warriors though, they tied the game right before half with a pick six from Vance Abercrombie.

Two rushing touchdowns in the fourth would seal it though for Lompoc as they improve to 4-2 on the season.

Santa Ynez 10 St. Joseph 42

St. Joseph improves to 4-2 after an impressive night from senior running back Carter Vargas, who had carried four of the Knight's six touchdowns.

Sophomore Dylan Crisp had a passing touchdown to freshman tight end Jesse Cuevas to lead the Pirates in the second quarter, 35-7.

Jose Corona held the final touchdown for the Knights with a quarterback sneak to tally 42 on the scoreboard.

St. Joseph still sits behind Mission Prep and Arroyo Grande in Mountain League standings, sitting at 2-1.

Santa Maria 14 Morro Bay 29

Morro Bay traded off turnovers with Santa Maria, but found themselves on the dry side of the field, improving to 4-2 on the season.

Sophomore Sands Doughtery showed flashes of athleticism throughout the game, evading Saints defenders through the air and on the ground.

Morro Bay's defense kept the Santa Maria offense at a touchdown per half to hold down home territory. Morro Bay sits on top of Santa Maria in Ocean League standings at 1-1.

Oakland 8 Atascadero 41

Atascadero sitting alone at the top of the peak, sitting at a perfect 6-0.

Oakland came into the game previously undefeated and took bart back up to the bay area with a 4-1 record.

Senior quarterback Kane Cooks rushed in the second touchdown of the game to lead 14-0.

Entering the second quarter Mateo Cano added another six to the scoreboard with a 2-yard run in for a touchdown to lead 21-0.

Cooks found Mason Degnan for a passing touchdown before the first half of play was over.

The Greyhounds led 28-0 at halftime and kept piling it on, dominating on the ground.

Cooks is looking more and more dominant as the weeks fly by and is making an excellent case for some individual high accolades.

Mission Prep 27 Paso Robles 6

Mission Prep, now 5-1, sit atop of the Mountain League standing with Arroyo Grande.

The Royals went up a quick 14-0 in the first half.

With second remaining in the second quarter, Bearcat quarterback James Cogan hit Tre Clark in the back of the end zone for six points, but after a failed extra-point attempt, those six would be the only points Paso Robles would score on Mission Preparatory.

The Royals offense took advantage of the forced turnovers caused by the Royals defense, as Mission Prep maintains their perfect league record.

Other scores:

Arroyo Grande 38 Nipomo 8

Templeton 61 Cabrillo 14