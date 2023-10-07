Week 7 Friday Night Highlights: Mission Prep stays undefeated in league play with win over Lompoc

Mission College Prep 19 Lompoc 14

Mission College Prep remains perfect in league play and they’re dancing right alongside Arroyo Grande for that top spot in the Mountain League.

Ronnie Kardashian keeps pounding the run game. That paired with an impressive showing from sophomore quarterback Thomas Glenn, who connected well with his receivers, allowed the Royals to edge out the Braves with under a minute remaining in the game.

The Royals trailed 14-13 with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Glen found Drew Souza in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. They kicked their extra point and time ran out on the Braves on their home field.

The Lompoc Braves held a nice 14-7 lead after the first half and it looked like Mission Prep’s run game had been contained.

Senior Tony Arango, typically capable of moving the chains on the ground, didn’t have an answer for the Braves offense after the first half when Mission Prep’s defense showed just why they’re undefeated in league play.

Atascadero 20 Templeton 16

Although River Waltmire provided all 16 points for Templeton as a kicker and runnin back but it was a late touchdown pass from Atascadero quarterback Kane Cooks to Mason Degnan that gave them a 20-16 lead with 1:32 left in the game. From there, Cooks intercepted one final heave to help the Greyhounds remain undefeated at 7-0 on the season.

Cooks went for three touchdowns under center.

Arroyo Grande 31 Righetti 8

Arroyo Grande handed Righetti their first loss of the season larger than 7 points as the tied for first place Eagles spoiled homecoming night thanks to the balanced attack of quarterback Drake Missamore and running back Ben Walz. The defense also provided a shutout in the first half as Arroyo Grande improves to 6-1 riding a five game win streak.

Morro Bay 10 SLO 33

The run game was strong for the Tigers in their homecoming game. After a 42-yard field goal from Morro Bay's Lucas Cords in the second quarter go up 3-0, the offense picked up speed for SLO. Quarterback Jace Gomes went for three rushing touchdowns while running back Isaiah Hernandez for an additional two.

Paso Robles 7 St. Joseph 37

St. Joseph caged the Bearcat on homecoming night.

Carter Vargas had another big night, shoving three touchdowns through the endzone on the evening.

Bearcat quarterback James Cogan found Tre Clark in the corner of the endzone in the third quarter for Paso Robles’ only touchdown of the night.

St. Joseph had already pulled away with 21 points in the first quarter and the point differential was too much to bear for the cats.

In Mountain League standings, St. Joseph still sits behind Mission College Preparatory and Arroyo Grande, who remain perfect in league play.