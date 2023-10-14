Week 8 Friday Night Highlights: Arroyo Grande beats Mission Prep 10-3 for first place

Arroyo Grande 10 Mission Prep 3

Last season, Mission Prep sent Arroyo Grande home in the first round of the Central Section playoffs with a 35-14. Fast forward to this year and both teams came in tied for first in the Mountain League at 4-0. It wasn't the prettiest game but Head Coach Michael Hartman and his group held strong defensively limiting the rushing attack of the Royals.

Junior Herlihy provided the game's only touchdown in the first quarter striking early with a 1-yard run. Arroyo Grande now has sole possession of first place in the Mountain league. Mission Prep and St. Joseph sit behind them tied for second.

Santa Ynez 3 Paso Robles 42

A team that had won one game through week seven of the season showed out in an absolute air-raid offensive regime that kept Bearcat fans on their feet.

Paso went up 14-3 after the first quarter. Senior running back Conner Bowman couldn’t be stopped on the ground. He rushed in a touchdown to put the Bearcats up 21-3 in the second quarter.

Senior quarterback James Cogan found Hayden McKenna twice for two touchdown passes with a minute left in the first half. The second came with one second left on the clock in the offensive onslaught.

SLO 38 Santa Maria 28

On senior night, the Tigers delivered offensively as Isaiah Hernandez rushed for four touchdowns in a win over Santa Maria. The Tigers improve to 4-1 in the Ocean league.

St. Joseph 28 Righetti 7

In the Battle of the Shield, rivals from across the street were tightly contested in the first half. Collin Fasse scored on a deep ball from Nic Matautia to go up 7-0 in the first quarter but before the half, Righetti forced it's second turnover of the game when Derek Reynoso went 65 yards on an interception for a touchdown.

Collin Fasse with two touchdown hauls for the Knights.

Templeton Eagles 14 Pioneer Valley 21

The Eagles went into halftime with a 14-7 lead over the Panthers with two rushing touchdowns from Wyatt Ramey and Kolton Sobyra.

Pioneer Valley’s defense held Templeton’s running game in the second half, not allowing the Eagles to score. Alexander Garcia helped lead the Panthers with two touchdowns in the second half to secure the win on home turf.

Atascadero 35 Morro Bay 26

Atascadero remains perfect not just in Ocean League play, but overall. The Greyhounds sit at 8-0 on the back of quarterback Kane Cooks.

Atascadero went up a quick 21-0 on Morro Bay with two rushing touchdowns from Cooks and a rushing touchdown from junior running back Joseph Hyde. Hyde scored his first touchdown after the Greyhounds recovered a fumble on a Pirates drive on Morro Bay’s 3-yard line that resulted in a turnover. Hyde had two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Ian Lambright connected with Manny Diaz in the back of the endzone with three minutes left in the third quarter to cut the Greyhound lead to nine. Atascadero’s defense held tight to keep the winning streak alive.

Other scores

Lompoc 41Nipomo 34

Cabrillo 39 Carpinteria 28: Quarterback Gage Mattis with five touchdowns on the night. He threw for four and ran for one as the Conquistadores get their first win of the season over the Warriors.

