Week 9 Friday Night Highlights: Santa Maria wins Main St. Classic over Pioneer Valley

Pioneer Valley 7 Santa Maria 32

Santa Maria takes ownership of Main Street on the back of Ocean League passing leader, Josue Elena.

Santa Maria improves to 5-5 with their second win in a row against their cross-town rivals.

Aldo Araiza had scored two touchdowns in the first half, including the first touchdown of the night to open up the scoring.

The only touchdown of the night for Pioneer Valley came with 20 seconds remaining in the first half. Panthers Luis Magana intercepted a pass meant for Araiza and took it all the way to the house for a touchdown.

St. Joseph 36 Lompoc 0

Three touchdowns from senior Carter Vargas had the Knights offense off to a hot start as they score a lopsided win on the road. They wrap up their regular season against Mission Prep in week 10.

Morro Bay 10 Templeton 44

Armando Soto, brought up from Junior Varsity for the Eagle’s rivalry matchup against the Pirates, scored his first touchdown and the final touchdown of the game in Templeton’s route to victory over Morro Bay.

Both teams exchanged quick first-quarter touchdowns to start the game.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back, Kolton Sobyra, had an interception in Pirate’s territory that led to a field goal to put Templeton up 17-7. Sobyra also recorded two touchdowns on the night, a one-yard rushing touchdown and a 54-yard punt return to put the Eagles up 29-10.

Righetti 12 Mission Prep 21

A 52-yard run from lead running back Drew Harrigan to start the third quarter was the final score the Royals needed to grab a 21-0 lead. Righetti would score twice in the second half but it wasn't enough. Mission Prep and St. Joseph battle it out for second place in the Mountain league regular season finale.

Mission Prep's David Schuster also became the winningest coach in school history with his 52nd win.

Cabrillo 13 Atascadero 55

Another Friday, another win for the CIF champs. Atascadero remains undefeated in Ocean League play. Kane Cooks completed a pass to Mason Degnan to put the Greyhounds up 14-7 on the Conquistadores and never looked back.

Rushing touchdown after rushing touchdown, the Ocean League champs proved there’s no wall that can stop them. Pioneer Valley remains in Atascadero’s way of an undefeated regular season. Cabrillo hosts Morro Bay at home at 7 p.m. looking for their second win of the season.

Paso Robles 21 Nipomo 34

On senior night, Nipomo's offense was dialed in with freshman Blayne Lowry running the show under center as the balanced attack put up 34 points in a big win at home. Lowry had two rushing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown while Teagan Campbell had two of his own rushing touchdowns. They improve to 4-5 on the season finishing up against Righetti in their regular season finale.

Arroyo Grande 56 Santa Ynez 24

With the win, the Eagles clinch first place in the Mountain league thanks to big wins over St. Joseph and Mission Prep during the regular season. They wrap up their season at home against Paso Robles.