Well-known NBA trainer, Lakers coach Phil Handy runs basketball clinic in Oceano

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and even the late Kobe Bryant are just a few of the big names Lakers assistant coach and renowned NBA development trainer Phil Handy has coached.

On Thursday, he was on the Central Coast doing a basketball clinic at the Oceano Community Center.

Partnering with Spencer Berry and his basketball program, Next Level 805, Handy worked out kids in two different sessions from 1st grade all the way through college.

Thanks to continued conversations over the last year, Berry was able to connect with Handy and have him up for the one-day clinic where the well-respected development trainer focused on footwork and balance.

“The things that I worked on with them today are the same things I worked on with any pro player — LeBron, Kyrie, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves," Handy said. "I felt like every kid who walked in here, they figured out a way to get 1% better. They learn something new, and that's what you want.”

“He talked to me about always being a student of the game, and that's what I felt like today," Berry said. "There's plenty of stuff I can teach but today was really about like the kids and the community and me developing a real relationship with a coach and a trainer that's proven and learning from him.”

Berry started Next Level 805 in 2016-2017 and has seen his program grow.

Meanwhile, Handy was a part of three NBA championships with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors as an assistant and trainer. He is also the founder of 94 Feet of Game.