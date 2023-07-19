Westmont alum Michael Stefanic plays hero in L.A. Angels win

Although the L.A. Angels have been lackluster this season currently sitting at 4th in the AL West standings, in Monday night's win over the New York Yankees a local player served as the hero of the game.

Westmont College alum Michael Stefanic hit the walk-off RBI single to beat the Yankees 4-3. Shohei Ohtani tied the game in the 7th inning with a 2-run home-run making it his 35th on the season.

In the bottom of the 10th, Stefanic delivered the base hit with two outs scoring the runner from second.

Stefanic played for the Warriors from 2015 to 2018. He had just been called up on July 14 from the Triple-A Salt Lake City.

The Angels infielder went undrafted in 2018 but since has climbed his into a Major League lineup.