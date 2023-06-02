Westmont Baseball advances to first World Series Championship

The historic season continues for Westmont baseball as they advance to their first ever World Series Championship game where they'll play Lewis and Clark State for a chance at a NAIA National Title.

The Warriors have already made noise this season winning their first ever World Series game after defeating Cumberlands.

To get to the national championship game, Westmont defeated Cumberlands, Taylor, William Carey and defending national champion, Southeastern. The championship game is slated for 6:35 p.m. in Lewiston, Idaho.