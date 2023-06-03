Westmont defeats LC State 7-6 to win NAIA National Championship

The Westmont College Baseball team reached the NAIA College World Series in 2022 before losing two straight games.

This year, under first year head coach Tyler LaTorre, not only did the Warriors reach the World Series again but they won four games to get into the National Championship game against a seasoned Lewis and Clark State team.

Poised all the way throughout, in the bottom of the 8th inning, Parker O'Neil would force a walk that would score Robbie Haw from third. Then in the top of the ninth, Gabe Arteaga would force a flyout that would secure Westmon't first ever NAIA National Championship.

Westmont finishes the season with a 48-9 record.