White Sox P Carlos Rodón settles for MLB's second no-hitter of season after ninth-inning HBP

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón has thrown the second no-hitter of the young baseball season, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The left-hander retired his first 25 batters before he plunked Roberto Pérez on the back foot with an 0-2 slider.

Rodón regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, starting a joyous celebration.

The crowd of 7,148 in Chicago cheered as Rodón jumped around with teammates near the mound and then started handing out hugs.

Rodón's hit by pitch spoiled what would have been MLB's first perfect game since 2012. That year, three separate pitchers retired 27 straight batters in a single game.

Rodón is the first White Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Lucas Giolito accomplished the feat last season.

The first no-hitter of the 2021 baseball season was thrown last Thursday, when San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in franchise history.