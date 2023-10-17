Year round commitment and dedication fuel unbeaten streak for Arroyo Grande girls golf

The Arroyo Grande Eagles girls golf program have been officially undefeated in Mountain League play since 2021 now coming off a season where they won the Central Section title; a moment that head coach Claudia Souder remembers well.

“Surreal," Souder described of the experience of winning a Central Section title. "October 31st, last year, a day I will never forget soon.”

“We worked so hard last season, and so it was definitely deserved," junior Maya London added. "We had a really good team."

Despite losing key seniors like Bella Gunasayan, Emily Webb and Julia Bognar, juniors Giana Gunasayan and London have been a part of the undefeated streak since their freshman year and have seen firsthand what it means to be a part of a dominant program.

“A lot of us play club together and I feel like it's a lot of just being around each other constantly and constantly feeding off of each other,” London said.

While a win streak in their high school season is important, the aspirations for many of the players go beyond high school which means that year round this team is playing, competing and bettering themselves for something greater.

“When the season ends, they're still grinding and a big part of that is Rory Doll Academy at Monarch [Dunes Golf Club]. Many of the kids are working with First Tee,” Souder explained.

“We're trying to go beyond high school and play college, so that's kind of motivating us," Giana Gunasayan added. Her older sister Bella Gunasayan plays at Point Loma University after winning the individual title last year.

While the team is preparing for another run at a section title this year, the future of Arroyo Grande girls golf has a bright one ahead of it knowing that players are committed to the sport and committed to making everyone around them better.

“It's super gratifying," Souder said. "They make my job easy because they're so self-driven and so that's a big part of it.”

As of Monday, Oct. 16, Coach Souder was named the Central Coast Section Coach of the Year as her team prepares to defend their section title in the coming weeks.