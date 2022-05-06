This Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set Has Everything You Need To Stock A Kitchen

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your kitchenware could use an upgrade, one of the first things you’ll want to add to your shopping list is a new set of pots and pans that not only includes everything you need to make incredible at-home meals, but also lasts for many years.

This Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set checks all those boxes and more, as it has 11 pieces, more than 3,000 5-star reviews and costs $170. The Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with glass cover, 2.5-quart saucepan with glass cover, 3-quart saucepan with helper handle and glass cover, 8-quart stockpot with glass cover, 8-inch skillet, 10-inch skillet, and 18-centimeter steamer insert.

The pans in the Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set are all made with an aluminum-encapsulated base that heats quickly and spreads heat evenly, while the stainless steel cooking surface does not discolor, react with food or alter flavors. Each piece also has measurement markings, riveted stainless steel handles, side grips and helper handles. They are all dishwasher-safe as well. The set also comes with a lifetime warranty.

After more than 4,400 customers have weighed in, the cookware set has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Around 77% of customers give the set a full 5 stars.

One reviewer who gave the cookware 5 stars says they use the cookware every day and love every piece in the set.

“This is my first brand new, complete set of cookware, so I don’t have a lifetime of comparison or anything. But I use these every day and I’m completely satisfied with each piece in this set. I use every single piece. There’s nothing missing I wish I had,” they wrote. “I’ve had them for more than three years and they still look like new. They’re solid. They’re easy to clean. There’s no hot spots. They’re durable. I have nothing bad to say about them.”

Another reviewer who loves the set and gave it 5 stars warns, however, that you may have to adjust the way you cook with and care for the pans if you have never had stainless steel cookware.

“I have this set and love it so when my son recently bought his first home, I order this set for him. He said that everything stuck to them and they were hard to clean. I went over and taught him how to cook with stainless steel and how to properly care for them. He now loves them and has a beautiful set to cookware,” they wrote. “Anyone buying these should take the time to learn how to use them. They aren’t Teflon, they are stainless steel and you have to adjust your cooking techniques appropriately. If you do you will love them as much as we do.”

While there are some negative reviews, most seem to be related to the fact that the cookware is stainless steel, which has different cleaning and care requirements than other pots and pans. These kitchen items can be prone to food sticking and burn marks, so you may want to read cleaning tips from other reviewers if you decide to purchase the set.

Stainless steel cookware is best preheated before oil is added to prevent food from sticking. Take care to thaw meats and other cold foods before adding, and don’t salt pasta and similar dishes until water is boiling (this prevents pitting corrosion). Use non-abrasive cleaners when possible and hand-wash if you can.

If you don’t think you’d like cooking with stainless steel, there are a handful of other sets on Amazon that may be more to your liking.

This Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans Set has 10 pieces for about $180, but you can save another $26.83 when you clip a coupon before adding the set to your cart. That takes the price down to $153 for an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1-quart saucepan with cover, 2-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart saute pan with cover and 6-quart stockpot with cover.

Made of hard-anodized aluminum, the set has more than 5,000 reviews, with customers giving it a total of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers say nothing sticks to them, they’re easy to clean and are of good quality.

For a lower-priced item, this 15-Piece Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set is $68 and comes with an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart casserole pan with lid, 5-quart casserole pan with lid, and 5-piece utensil set with pasta server, soup ladle, slotted turner, serving spoon and slotted serving spoon.

With more than 41,000 reviews, it has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars; 73% of customers give it 5 stars. Customers say the set is nonstick, easy to clean and comes at a great price. Many point out that the set is hand-wash only, however, and cannot go in the dishwasher, as a downside. Also, they can only be used on low and medium heat.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.