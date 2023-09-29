Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to postpone tour

Rock legends Aerosmith announced Friday they will be postponing the remainder of their farewell tour this year due to lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal injury being more serious than initially thought.

The remaining shows will be rescheduled for "sometime in 2024," the band said on social media.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can," Tyler wrote on Instagram.

In the post, the band said Tyler had damage to his vocal cords and "fractured his larynx," which will require ongoing care.

The next show they were scheduled to play was at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 11.

No word has been given on what will happen to fans who have tickets to the shows that are being postponed.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com