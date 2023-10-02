Barbie’s new collector-edition Stevie Nicks doll is as iconic as the singer

Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks is the newest celebrity to get a Barbie created in their honor.

In celebration of Nicks’ 75th birthday, the new Barbie is dressed in a layered skirt that “drapes and swirls like smoke,” inspired by the 1977 Fleetwood Mac “Rumors” album cover.

With Nick’s blonde hair and bangs, the doll also has smokey eye makeup and accessories including a golden moon necklace, tall black boots and a tambourine complete with cascading ribbons.

Priced at $55, the doll has proven popular, with pre-orders selling out on Mattel’s website within hours. It is currently also unavailable for pre-order on Amazon and was available for pre-sale at a few other retailers, like Target, but sold out quickly there as well.

It is currently still available on Walmart’s website, but there is a chance it will sell-out quickly there as well, so you will want to grab it right away. If you do snag one from Walmart, it will arrive to your door on Nov. 11.

The good news is that it appears it will officially be released in November, so you should have better luck getting it soon. It will be available at Target again beginning Nov. 10.

Nicks, who is currently on tour, unveiled the Barbie at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 1, telling the crowd that Mattel asked her a year ago if she would like to create her own Barbie.

“I questioned, ‘would she look like me?’ ‘Would she have my spirit?’ ‘Would she have my heart?’ Barbie has been with me now for three months, I’ve had her with me. She’s been on the road, she’s done a lot of shows,” Nicks said. “When I see her, I see my 27-year-old self. All the memories of walking out on the big stage in that black outfit and those fabulous black boots come rushing back to me.”

The announcement was posted to TikTok by Live Nation:

Nicks is the second female artist to get a Barbie doll within a year. Mattel crated a Tina Turner doll in October 2022 just months before her death at the age of 83.

Which celebrity would you like to see help create a Barbie?

