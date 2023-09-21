Stunt leaves teen hanging from tallest bridge in California

A 19-year-old was forced to hang on for dear life after a social media stunt went wrong.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office stated that it got a call Monday night about a teen dangling from a rope on the Foresthill Bridge. At 730 feet above the North Fork of the American River, it's the tallest bridge in California and third tallest in the country.

When rescue crews arrived, they positioned themselves on a catwalk under the bridge.

The sheriff's office said the teen was hanging about 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk. Officials said a 17-year-old who was with the other teen called 911 after the daredevil's equipment failed, and they determined he was stuck.

A technical rescue team with Cal Fire and a mountain rescue team with the sheriff's office were able to lift the teen back to the catwalk.

"The 19-year-old was checked on scene by medics and declined any medical attention, not having any obvious injuries," the sheriff's office stated.

While the teen may have walked away injury free, the sheriff's office said he and the 17-year-old were cited for for trespassing.

