Supermarket giant drops Pepsi and Lay's for becoming too expensive

Carrefour, one of France’s biggest supermarket chains, is dropping PepsiCo items from its stores after prices have become too expensive.

This means products like Pepsi, Lay’s, Gatorade, Quaker, Cheetos and other brands owned by the parent company will be scrapped from shelves.

The stores are posting notes by the products that read, “We are no longer selling this brand due to unacceptable price increases. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” according to French network BFM TV.

Once those items sell out, they will no longer be restocked.

This will also apply to Carrefour stores in Italy, Spain and Belgium.

The move is the latest in the company’s fight with suppliers over price hikes.

In September, Reuters reported that Carrefour started a “shrinkflation campaign,” putting notes on products that shrunk in size but cost more, even as inflation has eased.

The supermarket chain’s move to scrap PepsiCo products impacts more than 9,000 of its over 14,300 stores across four countries.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com