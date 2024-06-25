1 of 2 gas station applicants in Templeton withdraws land use permit application

More than 20 community members attended last Thursday’s Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) meeting to comment on two proposed gas stations along Vineyard Drive.

All of those who spoke opposed the new gas stations.

According to TAAG Chair Jennifer Jones, Maverik has since withdrawn its application for the gas station at 720 Vineyard Drive.

San Luis Obispo County Planning Commissioner Eric Tolle doesn’t believe the public’s feedback and the applicant's withdrawal are correlated, given that the applicant wasn’t made aware of the commentary.

AU Energy is the listed applicant for the other gas station proposed for the intersection of Highway 101 and Vineyard Drive. That station is still subject to approval from the county’s planning commission.

Not a single community member spoke in favor of the gas stations during the TAAG meeting and more than a dozen spoke out against them, citing concerns about human trafficking and alcohol use among school-age children.

“In my opinion, this area needs no more gas stations,” said Templeton Resident Dorothy Jennings. “ I see no reason that there’d be any long-distance traffic needing to stop in Templeton.”

Jennings cited the new gas station approved just months ago along Las Tablas Road as support for her argument.

However, Joy Bergquist, a longtime resident of San Luis Obispo County, said she could use another gas station in Templeton.

“This one’s always busy. A lot of times you’re waiting,” Bergquist said.

The next TAAG meeting will take place Thursday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. TAAG board members will later share the community’s feedback with the SLO County Planning Commission and provide a recommendation to either approve or deny the proposal for the gas station in question.

Community members can reach out to TAAG directly via email at templetonaag@gmail.com.