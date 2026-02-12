9th Annual 'Firefighters with Flowers for a Cure' fundraiser raises money for local groups and cancer research

Just days before Valentine's Day, Templeton firefighters are selling flowers to raise money here locally and for cancer research.

"It's a lot of preparation getting the flowers prepped," said Templeton Fire Department Brandon Wall.

He is part of the Templeton Fire Stair Climb Team, which participates in the Blood Cancer United Firefighter Stair Climb in Seattle every year, but wanted to find another way to raise funds for cancer research and to support local groups.

"You can get ready-made bouquets, or if you have a specific idea, these lovely ladies put it in a case for you and fix it up for you. The cost ranges from $25 all the way up to $100," Wall said.

Their goal is to raise $25,000.

Captain Wall says that money will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Templeton Eagles Football, which helps with the fundraiser's prep and clean up, and to the owners of the Templeton Feed and Grain store that was destroyed in a fire last July.

This week, the last portion of that building was demolished as the Jermin family works on rebuilding.

"I stayed home. I couldn't, I couldn't see it," Tom Jermin said about the demolition. "It was poured in place in 1912 and I have 55 years in it. I couldn't do it."

"It was hard to see," added Rick Jermin.

They are currently operating out of a temporary location at 1650 Ramada Drive in Paso Robles.

The Jermins say they are thankful for the community's continued support. They plan to rebuild, eventually returning to Main Street.

"It's a 10,000 square foot building, and the front is going to look just like the original," Rick said.

"It's just beyond belief the support the community has given us. It's very humbling," Tom said.

The fundraiser is underway now through Valentine's Day on Saturday.

If you want to support the fundraiser, you can order flowers online or go to one of their pickup locations.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from February 11 to February 14, the flowers will be for sale in front of the Templeton Legion Hall.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 14, they'll be at the Templeton Fire Department. And from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., be at Barrel House Brewery in Paso Robles.