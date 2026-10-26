Adventist Health provides hundreds of people with free health and food services

Adventist Health held its second annual free health clinic at the Templeton Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church.

During the event on Sunday, attendees received access to several health services, including dental care, vision exams, and free prescription glasses. Organizers say the clinic also offered breast cancer screenings, haircuts, and fresh produce.

Following the event, Adventist Health told KSBY they provided 188 patients with dental, vision, and mammography services. Another 293 people also benefited from the food distribution.

The clinic provided a total of $146,728 in free health and food services for local community members.