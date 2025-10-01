Adventist Health will hold a free wellness clinic on October 4 and 5

Adventist Health is holding its "Hope Clinics," a free wellness clinic event on October 4 and 5, 2025, at the Templeton Hills Seventh-day Adventist church.

Some of the services provided will include dental, vision, medical, haircuts, and free produce. According to officials, participants do not need insurance or an appointment to attend the two-day clinic.

Nicholas Lozito, the director of Mission and Spiritual Care, explained what the goal of the event was. "We just want to remove all barriers to care, whether it's a financial barrier or a timing barrier. We knew it could be hard to get into the dentist or ophthalmologist. So, it's anybody and everybody in your community is welcome. We'll have a service for anybody and everybody. And also, we have a pediatric dentistry coming as well. So, kids are more than welcome to join," said Lozito