An iconic Templeton landmark burns after owners say a firework caused the building to ignite

It was just after 11 at night on the Fourth of July when Templeton Feed and Grain went up in flames.

The family-owned and operated business has been a landmark in the community since 1946.

“It's horrible,” said Russell Spotten, a Templeton resident. "It's an iconic structure in our town. It's irreplaceable."

“I got overwhelmed with emotion because I grew up here," said another Templeton resident, Darron Erb, holding back tears. "Very sad.”

Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson told KSBY News that due to the building’s height and extent of the fire, it could take days to put out.

“It's very old dried wood," he says. "It's just kindling, and then there's a lot of grain in those bins, so it's all just super flammable."

The Templeton Community Services District is now urging residents to limit their water use.

General manager Jeff Briltz told KSBY News the town hasn’t experienced a fire like this in decades and says they simply don’t have enough water in the community to combat it.

“Nothing to this degree, which requires this many resources, ladder trucks, and that amount of water,” said Briltz.

Briltz says Templeton is getting water from Paso Robles temporarily to help with the demand.

KSBY asked Peterson whether they’ve been able to determine the cause of the fire.

While he says it remains under investigation, co-owner Laura Jermin-Humphrey told us, based off surveillance footage her family has acquired, they believe the fire was sparked by fireworks.

“It's always been my greatest fear, and it was just a matter of time, in my opinion, that something like this would happen,” Jermin-Humphrey said.

She added that the building was uninsured, and while they likely won’t rebuild, the family is staying optimistic.

“We want to keep serving the community,” said Jermin-Humphrey. "When it's safe, we'll resume business. My brother even mentioned maybe going to a different location and maybe having the feed maybe someplace else temporarily, and then maybe selling it at a different location that's safe for customers to come to."

She says they’re grateful for the community’s outpouring of support.

"We really, really appreciate the community and how supportive they've been," said Jermin-Humphrey. "We just really feel the love."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Department.