Community raises $455,000 for burned Templeton Feed & Grain business

The Templeton community has presented $455,000 to Templeton Feed & Grain following the July 4, 2025, fire that destroyed the longtime local business on South Main Street.

The funds were raised by the Stronger Together Committee, a group formed by local residents and business owners in the aftermath of the fire.

According to the Stronger Together Committee group in total, $513,803.16 was raised through a series of events and initiatives, including One Town, One Table, The Grain Revival, auctions, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and individual donations.

All proceeds were processed through SLO Ponderosa, which served as the campaign's 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor. After event expenses and processing fees, $455,000 was presented directly to the business.

"The devastating loss of our community landmark deeply impacted everyone," said Jeff Briltz, General Manager of the Templeton Community Services District. "Yet, even before it was fully extinguished, residents and businesses immediately combined resources to transform this tragedy into a powerful display of strength and support that was truly heartfelt and unifying."

Demolition of the remaining store was completed in February 2026, marking the final removal of the original structure.

Plans are now underway for a new store to be built on the original South Main Street property.

Co-owner Rick Jermin expressed gratitude to those who supported the family business.

"Our family is deeply touched by your generosity and by your shared love for Templeton Feed & Grain," Jermin said. "Losing such an iconic building has been heartbreaking, but your kindness and support have brought us comfort and strength."

While the concrete facade dating to 1912 could not be preserved due to structural limitations, the new design is expected to reflect the historic look and footprint of the original building.

Feed recipes will remain unchanged and continue to be produced off-site during the rebuilding process.

"Templeton Feed & Grain was never just a building — it was the people and community who gave it life," Jermin said. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during this difficult time."