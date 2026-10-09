Convicted ex-chair of Templeton Advisory Group jailed early

The former Templeton Area Advisory Group Chair, David Leader, was ordered to immediately serve his 30-day county jail sentence on Thursday after he admitted to violating his felony probation.

Leader was convicted of one felony count of vandalism and seven misdemeanor counts of disobeying a court order after several of his neighbors accused him of harassment and violating restraining orders.

On August 19, 2026, the court sentenced Leader to two years of formal felony probation and 30 days in county jail, which he was expected to serve on October 31.

However, according to a press release from San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow, Leader was ordered to surrender immediately to the County Jail to serve his sentence after he admitted to two violations of his felony probation.

Leader now also faces two counts of disobeying a court order after Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr filed a new misdemeanor complaint against him.

The new complaint alleges that Leader violated a temporary civil harassment restraining order on October 1 and 3. According to the press release, the restraining order is separate from the order in his original case.

The arraignment date has not been set for the new case.