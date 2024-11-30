Cowboy Pizza— Templeton's newest restaurant— welcomes customers at grand opening

Cowboy Pizza— Templeton's newest addition on Main Street— hosted its grand opening on Friday.

The new restaurant took the place of Griffs Bistro and Pizzeria, which closed in late October.

According to a post on Cowboy Pizza's Instagram, the food joint specializes in pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

Owners of the food joint offered customers 50% off all menu items on Friday in honor of the opening.

Representatives add that the restaurant has keto-friendly options, provides delivery service, and has online and in-person ordering.