UPDATE: 1,400 without power in Templeton as crews respond to vegetation fire

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) - Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) reports that 1,399 customers living near the vegetation fire in Templeton lost their power Sunday afternoon.

The company says the outage was first reported around 1:33 p.m.

The outage is reportedly impacting residents from Winery Road to just west of Old Creek Road, and extends from High Laurel Lane to Lake Nacimiento.

PG&E

The company predicts that power will be restored in the area by 6 p.m.

While ground resources remain at the scene of the fire, air resources have been cleared from the incident, according to fire officials.

ORIGINAL (2 p.m.) - Crews are responding to a vegetation fire in west Templeton Sunday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The agency first reported the fire at 290 Winery Road at 1:39 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., several resources are responding to the scene, including fire engines, air attack, and air tankers.

The fire is reportedly burning near several wineries in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.