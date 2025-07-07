'Grain bins are still actively burning': Templeton Feed and Grain continues to burn through the weekend

The building that many say represented Templeton itself continues to burn.

“There's still pockets deep down in the silos," explained Templeton Fire Chief, Tom Peterson. "On the interior, the grain bins that are still actively burning. We need to get access to those. There's just still hidden pockets in there that, unfortunately, until we deconstruct the building, we're not going to be able to get access to at that point.”

Although most of Main Street is now open, the block between 4th and 5th Street is expected to remain closed while demolition plans for the 120-foot-tall mill are determined.

“Essentially we're going to take the silo part of the building down,” said Peterson.

With the fire now under control, Templeton residents are able to use water normally once again.

As far as the investigation, Peterson says they are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to help determine the cause. He asks anyone with information to contact Templeton Fire or the sheriff’s office.

Templeton Feed and Grain co-owner Rick Jermin says they spent the day taking inventory of their products and said there was some good news regarding their grain.

“Surprisingly, it is in good condition,” Jermin said.

With the mill now destroyed, they won't be able to produce their own grain for the foreseeable future. However, Jermin says they are planning to outsource.

“As long as the building stays intact, we should be able to open up to the public soon," he said. "I just want to thank this community again for all their support, and we're doing our best to get things moving again.”

Peterson is asking everyone to stay out of the taped-off areas at this time.