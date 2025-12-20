Jack Creek Road Bridge reopens in Templeton after $8 million replacement

After months of construction, the Jack Creek Road Bridge connecting Jack Creek Road to Highway 46 West is officially back open, restoring a vital link for local residents and businesses with the main route connecting Highway 101 to Highway 1.

The $8 million replacement of the deteriorating 87-year-old bridge began in April.

Allyson Magda, owner of Paso Robles Lavender Co., set up her farmstand just before the bridge closure earlier this year.

“That’s going to stop our traffic,” Magda said. “We put up signage on the weekend, but this is primarily how we sell our products. The best part now is knowing it’s safe, and we’re looking forward to having our farmstand back in full operation.”

Located across the street from Jack Creek Cellars, both businesses saw fewer customers during the closure. Now, they’re preparing for a boost as the flow of travelers resumes.

Originally built in 1937, Jack Creek Road Bridge has faced its share of deterioration and destruction well before being replaced. In 1969, a powerful storm swept away two-thirds of the structure.

Longtime resident Tim Barlogio, who was 12 at the time, remembers watching it happen.

“There’s a sycamore tree about 150 or 200 feet down,” Barlogio recalled. “The last time I saw the concrete, it went under the water there, with all the energy carrying everything downstream.”

In recent years, Caltrans identified the bridge as needing a full replacement. Funded by federal grants, crews built a wider, more durable concrete box girder bridge with two traffic lanes, which in turn improves safety and accessibility for customers and residents.

“It’s made it better that it’s a lot wider,” Barlogio said. “Now my tractor fits across without a problem.”

The bridge’s reopening means faster commutes for residents, easier access for travelers from the coast, and new opportunities for local businesses to reconnect with customers.

“If you’re coming from or going to the coast, it’s such a great stop,” Magda said. “It’s beautiful, easy, and right off the road.”