Local band celebrates 50 years on the Central Coast

On Saturday night, Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band celebrated 50 years of playing at events across the Central Coast.

The band celebrated the milestone at Barrelhouse Brewery in Templeton, inviting musicians who have played with him over the years to join in the party.

Barrelhouse also commissioned a special commemorative belt buckle for the best western-dressed at the event.

The band will play next at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande on October 30th. Ticket information can be found at this link.