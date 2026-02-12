Luxury housing development in Templeton breaks ground

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate new housing coming to Templeton.

Bennett Ranch will offer 14 luxury homes in the heart of wine country.

The lots will range from 21,000 square feet to 32,000 square feet.

"It's always nice to feel like you are part of the community when you're building a new community," said Cam Boyd, Coastal Community Builders CEO. "So, you know, having the support of the neighbors, having the support of local businesses, having support from people who are looking to purchase here is always important so you feel like what you're building is contributing to the community."

No word yet on when the homes on Bennett Way are expected to be available.

