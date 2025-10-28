New Public Safety Communications Center in Templeton is officially up and running

More than three decades in the making, the new Public Safety Communications Center is now open in Templeton.

On Monday, community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the long-awaited project.

“Nothing makes you feel better than [to] have your employees walk into something that is really going to be state of the art, and they're all just smiling and they deserve it,” said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Sheriff Parkinson says that with the new center, they’ve upgraded from having six to 14 dispatcher work stations.

The new facility is jointly operated by the sheriff’s office and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

“Where some counties are actually splitting up their law and fire dispatch centers, we're coming together, and I think it's a testament to the, you know, the relationship that we have between our law enforcement and our fire personnel,” Parkinson said.

The 20,000 square foot facility features a 140-foot communications tower, advanced dispatch technology, and room for future growth.