Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber honors the Jermin Family at a tree auction

The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber hosted its annual Christmas Tree Auction on Thursday, November 4, at SpringHill Suites in Atascadero.

This year’s event honored the Jermin family as Citizen of the Year. The family owned the historic Templeton Feed and Grain, which was destroyed due to a fireworks-related fire on July 4th. Additionally, the San Luis Obispo County Garbagemen’s Association presented the Jermin family with a $5,000 check to support the rebuilding of their business.

A variety of Christmas trees, each sponsored by local businesses, were auctioned off, with a portion of the proceeds going to non-profit organizations selected by the sponsors.

Rick Jermin, the vice president for the Templeton Feed and Grain expressed how he felt during today's event, I feel very humbled that so many people care about Templeton and the community, you know we really do live in a special place and how could you not smile and know that you are around a community like we are?"

ABI Engineering and Waste Connections, operator of the Chicago Grade Landfill, was also recognized as Business of the Year.