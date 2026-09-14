Paso Robles teen killed in crash near Templeton

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash on El Pomar Drive just outside of Templeton on Sunday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. just west of Vaquero Road.

Officers say an 18-year-old man from Paso Robles was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound on El Pomar Drive with two 15-year-old boys, also from Paso Robles, as passengers. For unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

CHP says the teen who was riding in the back seat was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and the other teen were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP says alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been factors in this crash, but the cause remains under investigation.