Pinot and Paella Festival raise funds for youth arts programs in Paso Robles

The Pinto and Paella Festival returned to the Templeton Community Park on Sunday.

Local chefs and more than 20 wineries served food and drinks for the event. Attendees got to sample different Paellas and voted for their favorites. The event also featured live music, and community art activities.

The festival is the largest fundraiser of the year for Paso Robles Youth arts. Organizers say the money raised will help provide after school arts programs for local children. The organization offers classes in dance, music, theater, and culinary arts.