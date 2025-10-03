Postal Service seeks workers in Atascadero and Templeton for multiple positions

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking applicants for multiple positions in Atascadero and Templeton, including city mail carrier, automotive technician and lead automotive technician. This is part of its nationwide hiring effort under the Delivering for America plan.

Applications can be submitted online at usps.com/careers or at upcoming local job fairs:



Atascadero Post Office, 9800 El Camino Real — Oct. 3, 2025, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Templeton Post Office, 101 N. Main St. — Oct. 3, 2025, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The agency’s 10-year Delivering for America plan focuses on building a stable, empowered workforce. USPS officials said new hires will help ensure safe and reliable mail delivery for communities across the region and the country.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

For more information about available positions and application requirements, visit How to Apply for a Postal Service Job.

