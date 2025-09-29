Santa Barbara native Kayla Day wins pro singles title at the Central Coast Tennis Classic in Templeton

Kayla Day, a Santa Barbara native, won her 7th pro singles title at the Central Coast Tennis Classic on Sunday at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.

She became the first Californian Champion in the tournaments history, after beating Canada's Kayla Cross. Day won the first set 6-2, and the second set was incomplete due to an injury that caused Cross to retire from the match early

Sunday's Classic was apart of the ITF World Tennis Tour/USTA Women's Pro Circuit. With the victory, Day takes home a $60 thousand cash prize.

Almost a year ago, Day faced an ankle surgery that sidelined her for nine months. Now she's on the path to play in her third ITF Final.