Several people injured in Highway 101 crash involving Mercedes Sprinter

A serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Exline Road injured multiple people Sunday night.

The CHP reported that a 2024 Mercedes Sprinter van driven by a 55-year-old man attempted a left turn and was hit by an oncoming 2006 Lincoln Town Car.

The Lincoln, driven by an 81-year-old man, collided with the van’s right side.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin out, with the Lincoln coming to rest on its wheels.

Officials say the Sprinter driver suffered minor injuries. The Lincoln’s driver and two adult female passengers were hospitalized with major injuries. One female passenger sitting in the back seat was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected into the driver's front seat.

CHP confirmed that alcohol or drugs were not factors. The investigation is ongoing.