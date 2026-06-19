Search for at-risk missing man from Templeton

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office is looking for an at-risk missing man. Officials say the missing man is identified as 37-year-old Chad Corpuz from Templeton.

He was last seen walking away from his home on Bennett Way in Templeton on Tuesday, June 16, at approximately 11 a.m. He is described as a white/Filipino male, 5'6 tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office

Officials say he left his phone, dog, and car at his home and believe he is on foot. He also did not show up to work the following day. Investigators believe he is an at-risk missing person because he could be going through a mental health crisis.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, a blue shirt, and long dark shorts.

Officials are urging anyone with information on Corpuz's whereabouts to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.