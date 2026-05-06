SLO County sheriff seeks help identifying Templeton store break-in suspect

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into the Upscale Resale store on Main Street in Templeton on Thursday, April 30.

Surveillance video from inside the store captured the suspect running through the store with clothes in his hands, as well as taking clothes off the racks and purses off the wall.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a baseball cap, jeans, and a gray zip-up sweater. He left the store in a white truck, which deputies believe is a newer GMC Canyon with running boards.

Deputies say it is unclear how much was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at (805) 434-4290 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.