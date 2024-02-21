SLO County USAR team practices swiftwater rescue training

Rescue crews have already put their swiftwater training into practice this week and they’re preparing in case more rescues are needed. The San Luis Obispo County Urban Search and Rescue team is using the higher water levels at the Salinas River to their advantage before the next round of rain.

Multiple agencies from throughout San Luis Obispo County including San Luis Obispo County Fire, San Luis Obispo City Fire, and Diablo Canyon Fire took to the water Tuesday to refine skills they don’t get to use very often.

“Today I was part of just doing the downstream safety scouting out for our drill," said Diablo Canyon Fire Captain Eddie Bianchi. "We found the 'victim,' got back together with the crew, developed a plan on how to get them to get access to the 'victim' and then back to safety on the shore. It's a big group effort, so you just find the role that you need to be and do your part.”

The SLO County USAR team likes to prepare for emergency scenarios at least once a month and decided to take advantage of the current water levels in North County on Tuesday for their four-hour-long training.

“While we're on training, our dispatch knows that we are on a short delay, but we're always monitoring to make sure that if anything does happen, that we're absolutely ready to go," San Luis Obispo County Fire Capt. Morgan Rutledge said of a situation in case emergency services were needed at the time of training.

According to Rutledge, the team knows each other's skill sets, which is important when dealing with real-life rescue situations.

“We're just practicing all of our water rescue techniques, whether it's through the throw bag or boat operation," Bianchi commented. "We have boat operators, we have boat rescuers just taking turns at who's doing what positions, just polishing the skills for the day and getting a chance to be doing local training and local conditions to sharpen our skills in case they're needed."

The USAR team practiced specific turns used against the current to lower one side of the boat and pull someone out of the water. They also practiced a technique in which rescuers and victims clip themselves to a line while moving from one side of the river to the other.

“You never know when conditions are going to change," Rutledge said. "We're out here today in the sun training and it was nice and comfortable and then it started raining again. Water levels are changing. That happens not only with us but with the public when they're out and about. So just because the roads are dry at one point doesn't mean they're not going to be wet and uncrossable later.”

“Mother Nature wins every time," Bianchi said. "So just please obey the signs and postings. Take that opportunity to hunker down and do something fun with the family. There's no need to be going out doing extra activities when conditions aren't favorable.”

The USAR team will continue to be up-staffed until late Wednesday in case of emergencies.