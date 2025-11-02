Templeton celebrates Founders Day at the Templeton Historical Museum

The Templeton Historical Museum Society celebrated Founders Day, commemorating the arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton back in 1886, a milestone that put the town on the map as the southern terminus of the rail line connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Visitors explored Templeton’s rich past by touring the main house, blacksmith shop, and historic railroad depot. The event featured live music, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a display of railroad artifacts, tractors, and more.

Steve Vize, secretary of the Templeton Historical Society, shared, “Sometime in November, back in 1886, when the town was founded, this area was split into lots and sold. And it all kind of started through the Southern Pacific Railroad. We're encouraging the community to just participate with us.”

There was plenty of fun for families, with activities like a cakewalk, games, and a 4-H petting zoo for the kids. Each year brings new exhibits and activities, but some traditions stay the same, like complimentary pie and cake, a Founders Day favorite since 2006.

