Templeton community divided over safe and sane firework regulations

Community members packed the Templeton Community Services District meeting on Tuesday to give their input on safe and sane fireworks.

This comes just months after the beloved Templeton Feed and Grain building burned down on the 4th of July, due to the use of illegal fireworks.

Surveillance video shows firework thrown onto Templeton Feed and Grain building’s roof

Safe and sane fireworks are currently legal in Templeton. Speakers at the meeting were divided over potentially restricting them, but agreed that enforcement for illegal fireworks needs to be improved.

"If the only decision to come from this meeting is about safe and sane, I will consider that a complete failure of this board," said JoAnn Wall, the wife of a Templeton firefighter.

On one side of the discussion, some people voiced their opinion that safe and sane fireworks do affect illegal firework usage.

"With proper regulation and community education and law enforcement focus on illegal fireworks, we can maintain that safe celebration while preserving our town and our traditions," said Dan Rodriguez, who spoke on behalf of the Templeton Education Foundation.

At the meeting, all four safe and sane fireworks booth operators who sell in Templeton during the 4th of July spoke in favor of allowing the fireworks.

"Fireworks sales are not just a seasonal fundraiser, they are one of our most impactful means of supporting education in Templeton," Rodriguez said.

Those in favor of banning safe and sane fireworks said it would help reduce the amount of illegal fireworks and increase safety.

"The legal fireworks provide cover for the illegal fireworks," said Tim McCutcheon, Templeton resident.

"Does allowing a significant unmitigated risk for one day outweigh the health and safety of our community? Essentially, does the benefit of local tradition and local nonprofits outweigh the safety of residents? Common sense would say no," said Keith Aggson, the former interim Templeton Fire Chief.

The last time the Templeton CSD board voted on safe and sane fireworks rules was back in 2015.

At Tuesday night's meeting, no formal decisions were made, and the board will consider input provided by the community when making a final decision.